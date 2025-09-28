For those in the northern hemisphere, fall nips the air, and for some of us the autumnal melancholy is a little more particular this season. Here is an encore presentation of a favourite Song of the Week that drifts like a leaf in an October wind from French poem to Hungarian tune to American lyric. This is the story of a classic standard from Yves Montand to Ian Fleming, with performances by an array of stars from Cora Vaucaire and Tino Rossi to Nat King Cole and Eva Cassidy.

Thank you for all your kind comments on our last audio episode, about "Hey There". Connie, a First Day Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from Oklahoma, says simply:

That was beautiful, thank you.

Steve, a Manhattan Steyn Clubber, agrees:

Beautiful appreciation of a beautiful song. I pass by the Brill Building every now and then. Next time I do, I hope the mystic chord of memory takes me back to the Adler and Ross songwriting team.

For Bufcat, one of our German members, the song brought back personal memories:

Dear Mark, Thank you so much for your tribute to Jerry Ross and Richard Adler via the amazing story of "Hey There" from Pajama Game. I was a high school junior in 1972 when I played the lead character Sid Sorokin in the high school musical. If I were to live as long as Methuselah I would not forget the lyrics to this song.

One more - from First Week Founding Member Calvert Whitehurst:

Rosemary Clooney's version of 'Hey There' is the definitive one. I met her back in the '70's. I was a volunteer usher at the local civic theater and she was touring with Helen O'Connell, Rose-Marie, and Margaret Whiting in '4-Girls-4'. A very nice lady - although at a post-opening night reception, I chatted with the road manager, who told me that while individually they were great gals, they didn't especially like each other.

Well, I don't know about half that line-up, Calvert, but, from my own experience, Rosie certainly had a great respect for Maggie.

