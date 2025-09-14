Hey There

September 14, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15581/hey-there Audio Recording Programming note: Mark has a very different kind of audio entertainment this weekend with the second part of his new serialisation of his bestselling demographic blockbuster, America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It. ~If you missed last week's Serenade Radio broadcast, here's a chance to catch up via this SteynOnline premiere of one of our audio Songs of the Week. In this show Mark tells the story of an enduring hit by a brand new Broadway writing team - and the tragic postscript. Plus: from the Steyn archives, Mark talks to songwriter Richard Adler and prompts him to recreate the big ballad from Adler & Ross's first Broadway score. Click above to listen. ~After more than eighteen years, our Sunday Song of the Week is one of the longest-running features at SteynOnline, and remains one of our most popular. Of our recent seasonal presentation of "Summertime", Chris, a New York member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes: That was exciting! Thanks for that look-back... From Artie Shaw's big version to Billy Stewart's celebration, that was just a wonderful exposition. Teresa, a California Steyn Clubber, says: I sang both 'Summertime' and 'Hush Little Baby Don't Say a Word' to my children at bedtime, although I didn't know they were connected! Enjoyed the great history behind 'Summertime' and all the artists who recorded it. The fabulous rendering at the end of the show was par excellence! Mr Bradley in Oregon enjoyed our finale too: DeBose Hayward and George Gershwin sure didn't write the song this way but in the hands of Billy Stewart his version of Summertime still sounds fantastic almost six decades later. Thanks for a great half hour of listening, Mark! Anne, a First Quarter Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, also appreciated the show Loved your dive into 'Summertime,' Mark. Especially your exploring the difference between the use of 'and' or 'when.' Such a difference, indeed. To me, 'and' conveys a natural, first-person experience of summertime, while 'when' feels more like a telling of it from a third-person point of view. Dubose knew what he was doing. What do I know but that I love your pointing out these lyrical nuances. It's such a high art, the blending of music and lyrics. Meanwhile, that Billie Holiday and Artie Shaw was off the charts and I'm still laughing at the Beatles' accompaniment. I'd never heard of Billy Stewart, where have I been?! Thank you! And one more from Shelia in South Carolina: Mark, I was excited to see the subject line and was hoping your talk would include Billy Stewart's version -- a huge favorite of mine and a song I listen to almost every morning to get my day going, and it doesn't have to be summertime. I was a little dismayed as the recording went on without any mention of him – until the very end, when I was rewarded with your summation. You did it great justice. Thank you! An aside: I live in Charleston (which you correctly pronounced as "Challll-stun," many thanks), where Dubose Heyward is well known to all of us. Loved this issue of SotW. Thanks, Mark! We do enjoy your comments on the show. Steyn Club members are welcome to respond to this week's show below. Alternatively, anybody can leave comments over at Serenade Radio, where they love hearing from listeners. Steyn's Song of the Week airs thrice weekly on Serenade Radio in the UK, one or other of which broadcasts is certain to be convenient for whichever part of the world you're in: 5.30pm Sunday London (12.30pm New York) 5.30am Monday London (2.30pm Sydney) 9pm Thursday London (1pm Vancouver) Whichever you prefer, you can listen from anywhere on the planet right here. © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

