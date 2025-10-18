So Long, Big Time!

On the Town by Mark Steyn

Serenade Radio Episode Seventy-Seven

October 18, 2025 https://www.steynonline.com/15641/so-long-big-time André Previn looks on as Sinatra conducts Previn. Programming note: Join Mark at SteynOnline tomorrow, Sunday, for Part Seven of the new audio serialisation of his highly prescient demographic bestseller, America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It. ~On this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, we mark the centennial of singer-songwriter Dory Previn, and take a longish stroll back to the nineteenth century with her husband André and Frank Sinatra. Plus a diverse range of performers from Tony Bennett and Ann-Margret to Alan Cumming and Diane Keaton. To listen to the programme, simply click here and log-in. ~Thank you for your kind comments about last week's episode. Robert Fox, a First Week Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, enthuses: Mark hits another home run with a entertaining installment of On the Town. Love the music and the anecdotes. The world was a better place when these songs, their writers and performers were the hits of the day. Thank you Mark for your impeccable work! It gives a true respite away from the chaos all around. That's the general idea, Robert. Man cannot live on total civilisational collapse alone. Steve, a First Month Founding Member from Manhattan, enjoyed our opening number: Mark, Thank you for yet another exquisite Steyn on the Town. I loved every bit of it, but I fell in love with Astrud Gilberto's rendition of 'It's a Lovely Day Today.' Gee, did this catch my mood, even though its raining hereabouts: It's a lovely day today

And whatever you've got to do

I'd be so happy to be doing it with you. Thank you Mark! And please: Stay well! Stay safe! Stay free! Teresa, a California Steyn Clubber, enjoyed my recollection of Herbie Kretzmer's bathroom: Fun story regarding the Sinatra letter hung in Herbert Kretzmer's bathroom!! Years ago, at the hospital I worked at, all important notices were hung in staff restrooms -- taking full advantage of a captive audience, so to speak! Ha. However, Bideford Jake, a Devon member of The Mark Steyn Club, found the placement of the Sinatra letter harder to understand: I completely agree with Mark that Sinatra recorded some unsuitable material in later years - who on earth would advise him to record 'Bad, Bad Leroy Brown'? - when there were still great songs being written. Herbert Kretzmer was a superb TV critic and I hadn't realised he had another life but why would you keep a thank-you letter from Sinatra in the lavvy instead of being pride of place in the sitting room? (Or am I being obtuse?) 'I Fall In Love Too Easily' still gives me goosebumps at the sheer beauty of Sinatra's young voice. His use of 'hip' lingo during his live performances - 'Weather wise, it's such a gassin' day' elicited the only occasion Benny Green ever criticised him: 'The trouble with trying to be up-to-the-minute is that you sound out-of-date within hours.' How lovely to listen to a music show unencumbered by news or ads. I was reminded of the glory days of BBC Radio when you could hear New Wave with John Peel on Radio 1, Songbook selections by Russell Davies on Radio 2, musicals with Robert Cushman on Radio 3 and brilliant comedy, current affairs, drama and documentaries on Radio 4. I really miss that quality. At least we have On the Town. Those namechecks took me back, Jake. Benny Green and I were on many awards panels together for Cleo Laine and Johnny Dankworth. Robert Cushman was my colleague at The National Post in Canada. Russell Davies is married to an old producer of mine, and was kind enough to play my original Christmas single on his show. And, although I only knew Peel to say hello to, his longtime producer John Walters was an old pal: I once had the pleasure of accompanying John on the piano for a sketch in which he sang songs backwards. At the end I yelled, "Time more one!" As to hanging a Sinatra letter in the bog, I think it's generally regarded as a bit uncool to hang celeb missives above the fireplace. Many years ago, I received a fan letter from the sitting US president. So I displayed it prominently on the wall of my office. A few years later, it was moved to my assistant's bathroom. It's now in a box somewhere in the barn. One more from Gary Alexander: I have no doubt that 'You're Just in Love' and 'It's a Lovely Day' (both sung by Russell Nype, to two different broads) were the most popular songs in Call Me Madam, but the most recordings of songs from that show are (by a long shot) 'The Best Thing for You Would Be Me' -- as it is a delightful tune excursion with great changes, luring several jazz guys into the studio. As it turns out, there have been more recordings of 'Best' than both 'Just' and 'Isn't' combined. I love the versions of 'Best Thing for You' by two of my favorite clarinetists, Ken Peplowski and Tim Laughlin, and the two versions by Bill Charlap, first with his trio in 1998, then with his mom Sandy Stewart in 2011. I've heard live versions by both Charlap and Peplowski, on recent Jazz Cruises. The 'Best Thing' seems to bear up better than the counterpoint duets. (No wonder Berlin separated Simple Melody and Just in Love by 36 years). You're right about "Best Thing", Gary, but I think I was just referring to how the songs landed in the theatre: "We'll never get off the stage," as Merman put it. As to Sandy Stewart and Bill Charlap, I would account them as my last experience of truly tip-top old-school Manhattan cabaret before the whole scene collapsed. It was about a decade back at the Algonquin's Oak Room, which the new owners have converted into a sod-bollocking "conference venue". On the Town is my weekly music show on Serenade Radio every Saturday at 5pm British Summer Time - that's 6pm in western and central Europe or 12 noon North American Eastern. You can listen from almost anywhere in the world by clicking the button at top right here. We also post On the Town at SteynOnline every weekend as a bonus for Mark Steyn Club members. You can find all our previous shows here. We do enjoy your comments on our weekend programming. Steyn Clubbers are welcome to leave them below. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, now in its ninth year, see here - and don't forget our special Gift Membership. Mark Steyn on the Town can be heard on Serenade Radio at its regular times: Saturday 5pm London time/12 noon New York Sunday 5am London time/9pm Los Angeles © 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device Forgotten password?