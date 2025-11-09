A Se'nnight of Steyn: November 2-8

On this Remembrance Sunday in the United Kingdom, we consider the words of 100-year-old World War II Veteran Alec Penstone:

My message is - I can see in my mind's eye rows and rows of white stones of all the hundreds of my friends and everybody else that gave their lives - for what? The country of today - no, I'm sorry - the sacrifice wasn't worth the result that it is now.

Honest and heartbreaking.

What happened and is happening to the UK and the rest of the west was predicted in remarkable detail in Mark's book America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It nearly twenty years ago.



Meanwhile, here's how the rest of the week looked at SteynOnline:

~ In Steyn's Song of the Week, Mark shared the history of an iconic progressive rock track turned easy-listening favorite: "Light My Fire".

~ On Monday we had an update on Michael E. Mann vs Free Speech: the surrender of a once great publication.

~ Mark shared his take on the future for women in Tuesday's column. It was our most read article of the week.

~ Mark was back behind the microphone on Wednesday fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club live around the planet. This week's show included a full debrief from Mark on the Muslim footholds in New York, Virginia, and elsewhere. Plus, a word on Tommy Robinson's acquittal on a trumped-up terrorism charge and primer on the process being the punishment. In case you missed it, here's the action replay.

~ Laura Rosen Cohen described where she is "at with New York City" in Thursday's Laura's Links.

~ On Friday Mark considered the downfall of England's second city.

~ In this week's episode of Mark Steyn on the Town, Steyn starts big and ends bigger. In between we visit our Café Continental and Café Imperial, enjoy a cavalcade of we Non-Stop Number Ones down the decades, and play some songs for this season of remembrance. In case you missed it, you may log-in and download this one-hour audio delight here.

~ Rick McGinnis was off on Saturday to attend to a personal health matter. Therefore, for Saturday's film column, we revisited Mark's review of "Dunkirk".

A new week begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week at Serenade Radio at 5:30pm GMT/ 12:30pm ET.

