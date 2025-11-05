Live Around the Planet: Grim Morning After Edition

Yes, it's me! Mark Steyn of that ilk - back off my deathbed for another hour of questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet. We start at 3pm North American Eastern - which, across the Atlantic, is back to its usual hour: 8pm in the British Isles and 9pm in western and central Europe.

Lots going on in the world, but today's show will likely be a special Two Points Up In Iowa! edition analysing all the great news from Tuesday's mid-terms for the mid-terms:

Zohran Mamdani made a pledge to New Yorkers in Arabic - here's what it means

It means: If he can make it there, you should try making it to anywhere else while you still can. For those who thought Curtis Sliwa would be the spoiler, the Ugandan Twelver beat both Sliwa and the mass-murdering sex-fiend Cuomo combined, and then some.

Still, if you are heading for the hills, probably best to eschew Virginia, where the guy who fantasises about killing your kids is the state's new chief law-enforcement official.

And probably best to skip Maine, where the kind of people who insist that Elon Musk waving his arm is a Nazi salute are happy to vote for a guy with an actual Nazi death's-head tattoo smack in the centre of his chest.

The usual experts are happy to argue that it's not such a bad night for the GOP because these were all Democrat races to lose. But it's more basic than that: it's not about parties; it's about the country. If, like me, you're a demography bore, the results in New York and Virginia aren't surprising: thanks to a coalition of leftie sentimentalists, the government payroll and post-1965 immigration, one's a post-American city and the other's a post-American state. But keep waving that US Constitution! Even if stores only seem to be selling the Arabic version.

