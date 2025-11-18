Image

Mark Steyn

An Apache - or What You Will

by Mark Steyn
A Clubman's Notes: The Murder on the Links

https://www.steynonline.com/15740/an-apache-or-what-you-will

Image

Programming note: Tomorrow, Wednesday, I'll be hosting another edition of our Clubland Q&A taking questions from Steyn Clubbers live around the planet at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time/9pm Central European.

~Thank you for your many kind comments on our autumn Tale for Our Time. There are seventy-three others in our extensive archive. The seventieth-fourth, however, is Agatha Christie's second Hercule Poirot whodunnit The Murder on the Links.

Our last-photocopier-in-the-woods scenario draws a little closer each day. Pat Smith, a Pennsylvania Steyn Clubber, was in the middle of Tales for Our Time when the Internet went down:

Hi Mark
I hope the destabilizing stabilization results in improvement. I was catching up on Murder on the Links when Cloudfare burst. I quickly realized that in addition to getting our future Steyn missives via fax machine in the woods we will also need for you to establish a 1-800 call in line for us to hear Tales of our Time. While I was never one to pay $1.99 a minute to hear a girl pretend that she finds me wonderful, I would happily pay that sum to hear you do the voice of Marthe Daubreuil.

Oh, my. Perhaps I should open up a Marthe Daubreuil OnlyFans page. Might help with the costs of the Michael E Mann appeal.

In tonight's episode, Captain Hastings inches closer to the truth:

"Georges Conneau disappeared twenty years ago, but we have no reason to believe that he is dead."

"Aucunement," agreed Poirot. "Proceed."

"Therefore we will assume that he is alive."

"Exactly."

"Or that he was alive until recently."

"De mieux en mieux!"

"We will presume," I continued, my enthusiasm rising, "that he has fallen on evil days. He has become a criminal, an apache, a tramp—a what you will. He chances to come to Merlinville. There he finds the woman he has never ceased to love."

"Eh eh! The sentimentality," warned Poirot.

Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear me read Part Nineteen of The Murder on the Links simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

We're now halfway through our ninth season of Tales for Our Time and have built up quite an archive. So, if you've a chum who's a fan of classic fiction in audio form, don't forget the perfect birthday present: a Mark Steyn Club gift membership.

Please join me tomorrow both for Clubland Q&A and for Part Twenty of The Murder on the Links.

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item (members only)

Viewing and submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Truth Shall Set You Freaked
  2. The Shrinking Horizon
  3. Saudi Schmooze
  4. Live Around the Planet: Wednesday November 19th
  5. EuroTrip

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

 

Image

Image

Image

© 2025 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.