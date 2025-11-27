Over the River, Through the Years...

Happy Thanksgiving to all our American listeners! We wouldn't dream of not doing the annual Thanksgiving Day broadcast of The Mark Steyn Show. And we are especially pleased to announce that this year's edition includes a brand new episode of The 100 Years Ago Show, with a portrait of America at the height of the Jazz Age - Thanksgiving 1925 - including society girls in cabarets, bombs in Chicago, and a president without the forty-car motorcade.

Mark also has a Thanksgiving poem - and, by popular demand, we're also reprising Steyn's grand celebration of the great American family tree descending from that first Thanksgiving over four centuries ago. As Stefan, a California Steyn Clubber, wrote of last year's broadcast:

Mark, I very much enjoyed your Thanksgiving special, but mostly your Last Call segment. The way you weaved the stories of the descendants of the Mayflower into the Largo of the New World Symphony was brilliant (although now I'll have to listen to the movement uninterrupted, just for my listening pleasure). That so much of our history depended on the faith and determination of those voyagers is certainly reason to give thanks to God almighty for His providence. And you're welcome to spend any Thanksgiving of your choice at our home in Southern California!

Thank you, Stefan. If you've yet to hear Mark's Thanksgiving Last Call, simply click above to listen.

