A Celluloid Mount Rushmore

One year ago today Donald J Trump took the oath of office as America's 45th president. On this anniversary, here's an encore presentation of a special video edition of Mark at the Movies in which New York Post film critic Kyle Smith joins Steyn to look back at the Lyman Administration, the Mitchell Administration and the Shepherd Administration. If you don't remember those presidents, click below:

~If you prefer Steyn in non-visual form, he'll be back later this evening with Part Two of our latest Tale for Our Time, Nikolai Gogol's classic short story, The Overcoat.

If you disagree with Mark or Kyle and you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, then feel free to hit the comments. Do please be respectful to fellow commenters, and stay on topic.

