When the Twain Meet...

From The Mark Steyn Show, here's a recent SteynPost that starts with Trump's executive order on travel restrictions and the Quebec mosque murders. Mark moves on to consider broader issues of immigration, diversity, free speech ...and some famous lines of Kipling. Click below to watch:

There'll be a brand new Mark Steyn Show later this week.

Meanwhile, today, Wednesday, Mark will be on the radio, first north of the border and then south. He'll check in with his old friend John Oakley at Toronto's AM640 live at 5pm Eastern, and later join Robert Davi coast to coast across America at 7pm Eastern/4pm Pacific. Full details in our On The Air box at right. (For more from Mr Davi, see our Song of the Week.)

~Mark's principal source of income these days is his cat album. So the good news is that Feline Groovy continues to sell well. The bad news is the CD has sold out at Amazon. More copies are en route (pay no attention to that "two to five weeks" notice), and should arrive imminently. In the meantime, you can pick up the physical album at CD Baby or direct from the Steyn store. And of course if you're downloadably minded, it can be yours in seconds via Amazon or iTunes.