Human Sacrifices on the Altar of Diversity

On Wednesday morning Mark started the day with Steve Doocy at Fox & Friends, discussing the appalling rape and sodomization of a 14-year old Maryland high school girl by two of her "classmates", at least one of them an illegal alien. Click below to watch:

In his bestselling book After America Mark wrote about Langley Park, Maryland - about 15 miles from Rockville:

Don't take my word for it, take The New York Times. In 2009, it ran a story of immigrants in Langley Park, Maryland "Struggling To Rise In Suburbs" (as the headline put it). Usual sludge, but in the middle of it, helpfully explaining Langley Park to his readers, the reporter, Jason DeParle, wrote as follows: 'Now nearly two-thirds Latino and foreign-born, it has the aesthetics of suburban sprawl and the aura of Central America. Laundromats double as money-transfer stores. Jobless men drink and sleep in the sun. There is no city government, few community leaders, and little community.' At which point I stopped, and went back, and reread it. For it seemed to me at first glance that Mr DeParle was airily citing laundromats doubling as money-transfer stores, jobless men drinking and sleeping in the sun, and dysfunctional metropolitan government all as evidence of "the aura of Central America". And that can't be right, can it..? Langley Park is a good example of where tiptoeing around on multiculti eggshells leads: there is literally no language in which what's happening in suburban Maryland can be politely discussed, not if an ambitious politician of either party wishes to remain viable.

