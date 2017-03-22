Immigration and "Values"

In this brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show, Mark talks to Canadian Conservative Party leadership candidate Kellie Leitch. Dr Leitch has attracted controversy for her proposal for a "values test" for new immigrants, and before that for her stance on "barbaric cultural practices". But, in light of today's latest murderous terror attack at the Palace of Westminster, the question of whether free societies can take even modest steps to protect themselves against those who wish them ill is more relevant than ever. Kellie Leitch discusses these and other subjects with Mark. Click below to watch:

This is the first of a series in which Mark interviews the man or woman who may be the next Leader of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition. Join him tomorrow, Thursday, when he talks to Maxime "Mad Max" Bernier.

