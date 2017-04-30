We're honored to present another brand new live-performance edition of Mark's Song of the Week:

Cheryl Bentyne is a twelve-time Grammy winner, and a mainstay of America's premier vocal group, the Manhattan Transfer. She was last here in January with her terrific slinky arrangement of Leon Russell's "This Masquerade". Mark is thrilled to have her back for a very brooding ballad by Bobby Troup and Leah Worth - with Cheryl accompanied brilliantly on piano by our own Eric Harding. To enjoy, simply click below:

Speaking of Stephen Sondheim and "Send In The Clowns", as Cheryl was, if you'd like to help support Cheryl's forthcoming Sondheim album or pre-order it, you can do so here. It will be released in August and has the spooky title An Arrangement in Shadows.

Speaking of Bobby Troup and "Girl Talk", as Mark was, here's Steyn's essay on that unforgettable song. If you recall the line "They all meow about the ups and downs of all their friends", Mark managed to slip a sly quotation into the middle of his version of Rossini's Cat Duet on Feline Groovy.

~"The Meaning of the Blues" was edited by Whittaker Ingbretson with audio production by Joe Egan. If you enjoyed Cheryl's marvelous rendition, there's more live music from Steyn's Song of the Week:

#294: Tal Bachman performs "I'll Never Smile Again"

$293: Carol Welsman sings and plays "As Time Goes By"

#292: Don Black reminisces about "Born Free", with Robert Davi

#291: Tim Rice recalls "A Winter's Tale", with Emma Kershaw

#290: Patsy Gallant sings "La Vie en rose"

#289: The Klezmer Conservatory Band perform "Dance Me To The End Of Love"

#288: Cheryl Bentyne sings "This Masquerade"

#287: Maria Muldaur sings "Aba Daba Honeymoon"

#286: Mark asks "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?"

#285: Anthony Kearns sings "The Wexford Carol"