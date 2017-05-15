The Hundred-to-One Chance Comes Off

Welcome to Part Four of our new series Tales for Our Time. Our first tale is an audio serialization of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's 1897 novel The Tragedy of the Korosko. In today's episode, the harsh reality of a dangerous world breaks in on a routine excursion by our British, French and American tourists - as it has very bloodily for other tourists in our own age, from Tunisia to Egypt.

Founding Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Four of our adventure simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here down the page and in reverse order.

~On Wednesday I'll be answering your questions live at 4pm Eastern - that's 1pm Pacific, 9pm British Summer Time, 10pm in Paris and Berlin, and a rather early start to Thursday morning for our Aussie readers, but we hope a few of them will lob a query or two my way.

~Founder Membership in The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but it helps support all our content - whether in print, audio or video. It's open for a limited time only. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Founding Member does come with other benefits:

~A free personally autographed book or CD

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing

~The chance to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly, starting on Wednesday

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content

~My new quarterly newsletter The Clubbable Steyn, the first issue of which ships next month

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world.

To become a Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, or to sign up a friend, please click here.