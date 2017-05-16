A Proliferation of Perimeters

In this SteynPost, Mark considers a paradox of our time across the west: in the absence of a security perimeter around the national border, we have to have a security perimeter around everything inside the border. Click below to watch:

Join us later this week for another edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

SteynPosts and The Mark Steyn Show are made possible through the support of Founding Members of The Mark Steyn Club. Among the pleasures of Founder Membership is that you can enjoy SteynPosts in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. If you'd rather sample the above in non-visual form, please log-in to our Audio and Transcript versions.

Founding Members can also hit the comment threads and tear Mark's arguments to pieces. So, if you disagree with anything he said, or even with his choice of tie, feel free to log-in below and have at it.

If you haven't yet experienced the delights of The Mark Steyn Club and the joys of Founder Membership, please click here. There'll be a new episode of Tales for Our Time tonight, and we'll be introducing more features in the days ahead - including tomorrow, Wednesday, a live Q&A session with Mark, starting at 4pm Eastern, which is 1pm Pacific, 9pm in London, 10pm in Paris, and breakfast time on Thursday morning for any Australian readers who fancy a bit of geopolitical chit-chat over their long blacks.