 Image

Mark Steyn

A Proliferation of Perimeters

SteynPost #5

https://www.steynonline.com/7811/a-proliferation-of-perimeters

In this SteynPost, Mark considers a paradox of our time across the west: in the absence of a security perimeter around the national border, we have to have a security perimeter around everything inside the border. Click below to watch:

Join us later this week for another edition of The Mark Steyn Show.

SteynPosts and The Mark Steyn Show are made possible through the support of Founding Members of The Mark Steyn Club. Among the pleasures of Founder Membership is that you can enjoy SteynPosts in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. If you'd rather sample the above in non-visual form, please log-in to our Audio and Transcript versions.

Founding Members can also hit the comment threads and tear Mark's arguments to pieces. So, if you disagree with anything he said, or even with his choice of tie, feel free to log-in below and have at it.

If you haven't yet experienced the delights of The Mark Steyn Club and the joys of Founder Membership, please click here. There'll be a new episode of Tales for Our Time tonight, and we'll be introducing more features in the days ahead - including tomorrow, Wednesday, a live Q&A session with Mark, starting at 4pm Eastern, which is 1pm Pacific, 9pm in London, 10pm in Paris, and breakfast time on Thursday morning for any Australian readers who fancy a bit of geopolitical chit-chat over their long blacks.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

Got a comment on a column? Drop a line to Mark's Mailbox.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Poisoning of Robert Spencer
  2. Full Throttle on the Hamster Wheel
  3. The Impresario
  4. From Buchan to Babysitting...
  5. When Judges Legislate and Legislators Judge

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image