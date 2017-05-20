Absurdity and Honor by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes

May 20, 2017 https://www.steynonline.com/7831/absurdity-and-honor Time to come to Allah... It's Victoria Day weekend in Canada. Our Saturday night movie feature looks at Queen Victoria's highland fling, and we continue with our authentic Victorian adventure serial, written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle in 1897, the year of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. The Tragedy of the Korosko is the first in our new series Tales for Our Time and recounts what happens when a party of western pleasure cruisers falls into the hands of the jihadists of their day, the followers of the Mahdi. From tonight's episode: "The Emir Abderrahman says that if you do not become Moslem, it is not worth while delaying the whole caravan in order to carry you upon the baggage-camels. If it were not for you, he says that we could travel twice as fast. He wishes to know therefore, once for ever, if you will accept the Koran." Then in the same tone, as if he were still translating, he continued: "You had far better consent, for if you do not he will most certainly put you all to death." The unhappy prisoners looked at each other in despair. The two Emirs stood gravely watching them... "It is absurd that I should die for that in which I have never had belief," said Fardet. "And yet it is not possible for the honour of a Frenchman that he should be converted in this fashion." He drew himself up, with his wounded wrist stuck into the front of his jacket, "Je suis ChrÃ©tien. J'y reste," he cried, a gallant falsehood in each sentence. In the 21st century the same demand has been made of many infidels. Not all have shown the fortitude of M Fardet. If you're a Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Nine of our serialization of The Tragedy of the Korosko simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here down the page and in reverse order. I'm very touched by your reaction to our nightly audio adventure, and hope you'll stick with us through the coming week. ~Founder Membership in The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but it helps support all our content - whether in print, audio or video - and keep it available for everyone, around the world. Founder Membership is open for a limited time only, and for a limited number. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Founding Member does come with other benefits: ~A free personally autographed book or CD

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing

~The chance to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content

~My new quarterly newsletter The Clubbable Steyn, the first issue of which ships next month

~Comment Club privileges

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world. To become a Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, or to sign up a friend, please click here. © 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. Got a comment on a column? Drop a line to Mark's Mailbox. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email: Password: Forgotten password? 1 Reader Comments