Monitoring and Madness

On Wednesday night Mark joined Tucker Carlson and Nigel Farage on Fox News to discuss the aftermath of the Manchester attack, what to do about Britain's thousands of Soldiers of Allah, and the ever more ludicrous lies of officialdom. Click below to watch:

Tonight, Thursday, join Mark for another edition of The Mark Steyn Show - or, if you prefer him in audio only, Episode Fourteen of our highly pertinent nightly serialization of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's The Tragedy of the Korosko.

Don't forget that Founding Members of The Mark Steyn Club get to hit the comments section, so, if you disagree with Mark (or Nigel, or Tucker), feel free to log-in below and take out the rhetorical baseball bat. For more on The Mark Steyn Club, see here.

