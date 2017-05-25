"A Poisonous Crowd When You Put 'Em in a Corner" by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes

His fierce gaze had fallen upon the prisoners, and with an exultant shout he was dashing towards them, his broad-bladed sword gleaming above his head. Miss Adams was the nearest to him, but at the sight of the rushing figure and the maniac face she threw herself off the camel upon the far side. The Arab bounded on to a rock and aimed a thrust at Mrs. Belmont... If you're a Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Fourteen of our serialization of The Tragedy of the Korosko simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here down the page and in reverse order.

