Big Mac en rose

Mark dealt with most of the heavyweight stuff elsewhere on TV and radio this week, so we thought for the weekend you might appreciate a little light relief. This edition of The Mark Steyn Weekend Show was recorded a few weeks ago and begins with film critic Rick McGinnis discussing Michael Keaton's biopic of the man behind McDonald's, The Founder. There's also a tribute to the late Mary Tyler Moore, plus some of your letters. And Mark's special guest is Canada's great disco diva and Parisian musical theatre star Patsy Gallant paying tribute to a lady she met a long, long time ago - Ã‰dith Piaf - to mark the seventieth anniversary of one of her greatest songs, "La Vie en rose". Patsy also sings another Piaf class, "Sous le ciel de Paris", and ends the show with a heartfelt performance of a number that meant a lot to Piaf and to Patsy - "Hymne Ã  l'amour." Click below to watch:

en

