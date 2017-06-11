The Flower People by Mark Steyn

Welcome to Part Three of our serialization of The Time Machine, the second in our new series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time. This tale is a sci-fi classic, first published by H G Wells in The New Review in 1895. But we're less interested in it for what it says about the far distant future than for its relevance to our own age. In this episode, Wells' Time Traveler projects himself 800,000 years from Victorian England and encounters for the first time the Eloi: In another moment we were standing face to face, I and this fragile thing out of futurity. He came straight up to me and laughed into my eyes. The absence from his bearing of any sign of fear struck me at once. Then he turned to the two others who were following him and spoke to them in a strange and very sweet and liquid tongue. There were others coming, and presently a little group of perhaps eight or ten of these exquisite creatures were about me... Then came one laughing towards me, carrying a chain of beautiful flowers altogether new to me, and put it about my neck. The idea was received with melodious applause; and presently they were all running to and fro for flowers, and laughingly flinging them upon me until I was almost smothered with blossom. If you're going to the future, be sure to wear some flowers in your hair. Is our Time Traveler really in the year 802,701? Or has he landed in early 21st Century Europe three days after a terrorist attack?

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books and other items;

~The chance to take part in our Clubland Q&A sessions;

~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show and our other video content;

~My new quarterly newsletter The Clubbable Steyn, the first issue of which ships later this month;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

