The Seduction of Violence

This brand new SteynPost was taped hours before this morning's shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others at a GOP team practice for the Congressional baseball game. Mark looks at recent examples of political violence, and the left's preference not for winning the debate but for shutting down the debate - by any means necessary. Click below to watch:

Mark will be back on air later tonight to discuss the Congressional shooting with Tucker Carlson on Fox News coast to coast at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. And then he and Tucker will be back live for a second round at 11pm Easter/8pm Pacific. And we'll also have another episode of Steyn's latest audio adventure, The Time Machine, in Tales for Our Time.

SteynPosts and The Mark Steyn Show are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club. Among the pleasures of membership is that you can enjoy our TV content in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you'd rather sample the above in non-visual form, please log-in here. We're excited to announce that our entire run of SteynPosts, starting with the very first edition, is now available in audio. You can find all those, plus some of the more memorable editions of The Mark Steyn Show, over in our Audio & Transcripts department.

Steyn Club members can also hit the comment threads and tear Mark's arguments to pieces. So, if you disagree with anything he said, or even with his choice of tie, feel free to log-in below and have at it.

If you haven't yet experienced the delights of The Mark Steyn Club, you'll find more information here. We'll be introducing more features later this month - including the first issue of our new newsletter, The Clubbable Steyn.