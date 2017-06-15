The Cultural Appropriation of Resistance Steyn on Fox

June 15, 2017 https://www.steynonline.com/7919/the-cultural-appropriation-of-resistance On Wednesday night Mark joined Tucker Carlson to discuss, in the wake of the attempted mass assassination at the GOP ball game, the left's romance with political violence. As Mediaite reported: "Going back to the dawn of this administration," Steyn began, "the left wants to denormalize and dehumanize... its political opposition and they do that in a variety of ways." He noted the riots at college campuses whenever a conservative is invited to speak and that if you oppose Obamacare that you want "grannies and urchins to die." "Once you do that," Steyn continued, "you're basically saying that there's no form of civilized political discourse with your opponent." Mark did not think calls for "unity" were the answer: "Obviously, the unity won't last because ultimately, Rand Paul has very little that unites him with Bernie Sanders. We don't actually need unity. We need robust, civilized disunity â€” people honestly recognizing that they disagree with each other on health care, on immigration, on Islam, on transgender bathrooms, and a bazillion other things, but that doesn't make the other person a hater. Simply put, the left has to be willing to actually engage in debate with people that disagree with them." Click below to watch: Three hours later, he and Tucker returned to the airwaves to expand the point - by referencing what Mark called the "cultural appropriation" by pampered college students of the language of genuine totalitarian resistance: .@MarkSteynOnline has strong words for the snowflake generation who think they are part of a "resistance" pic.twitter.com/8Hbzhv6cnZ â€” Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 15, 2017 Click below for more: Mark has more on the seduction of violence in this week's very prescient SteynPost. And he'll be back on the air later today for the latest episode of our nightly audio adventure, The Time Machine by H G Wells, in Tales for Our Time. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club from anywhere around the globe and you disagree with Mark or Tucker, feel free to let us know in our comments section. © 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

