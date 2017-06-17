Soft Creatures and Their Clinging Fingers by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes

June 17, 2017 https://www.steynonline.com/7928/soft-creatures-and-their-clinging-fingers Happy Father's Day to those celebrating around the planet. To mark the occasion I talk dads and doughnuts with Jack Lemmon - and we'll have a song for the season a little later tonight. Meanwhile, Part Nine of our latest Tale for Our Time explores the consequences of an unmanned world - as conjured by H G Wells in 1895 in his futuristic classic The Time Machine. In tonight's episode the Morlocks come for Wells' Time Traveler: I seemed just to nod and open my eyes. But all was dark, and the Morlocks had their hands upon me. Flinging off their clinging fingers I hastily felt in my pocket for the match-box, andâ€”it had gone! Then they gripped and closed with me again... I was caught by the neck, by the hair, by the arms, and pulled down. It was indescribably horrible in the darkness to feel all these soft creatures heaped upon me. Can anything stand up to the Morlocks? Find out tonight. Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Part Nine of our adventure simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here, down the page and in reverse order. If you haven't heard either of our first two Tales for Our Time, you can do so by joining The Mark Steyn Club. Premium Membership is available now - and, if you sign up, you'll be all set for Part Ten of The Time Machine this time tomorrow. © 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

