Men, Boys, and the Sesquicentennial Jackpot

Steyn on the Oakley Show

On Wednesday Steyn checked in with the legendary John Oakley on Toronto's AM640. Mark and John talked about the Liberal Government's Canada Day flopperoo, jihadist pin-up Omar Khadr's $10 million jackpot, and "child soldiers" vs the west's eternal adolescents. Click below to listen:

If you like Mark in audio, a new nightly radio serialization of Tales for Our Time will be starting later this month - exclusively for Mark Steyn Club members. If you can stand him in video, join him for a brand new feature this weekend.

One advantage of being a member of The Mark Steyn Club is freeish rein in our comments section. So, if you take issue with what Steyn said on the Oakley show, then feel free to comment away below. For more information on the club and becoming a member, please see here.

