Image

Mark Steyn

Azerbaijani Sunshine on CNN's Shoulder

Steyn on Fox

https://www.steynonline.com/7974/azerbaijani-sunshine-on-cnn-shoulder

On Wednesday night, Mark joined Tucker Carlson live on Fox News to discuss the frenzy over Donald Trump Jr's "collusion" with John Denver's former Australian publicist and a Russian "Crown prosecutor" - and Democrats' calls for Trump Junior to be prosecuted under the Treason Act. Click below to watch:

After Steyn's appearance, his old editor at The Wall Street Journal, Max Boot, came on to bemoan Tucker "yucking it up with Mark Steyn".

~Mark will be back on TV this morning, Thursday, live on "Fox & Friends" at 8.30am Eastern/5.30am Pacific - and enjoy a full hour of Steyn tomorrow, Friday, as Mark joins the ladies of "Outnumbered".

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you disagree with Mark or Tucker, feel free to weigh in on CNN's behavior in our comments section. For more on membership of The Mark Steyn Club, see here.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

Got a comment on a column? Drop a line to Mark's Mailbox.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

ON THE AIR

On Thursday, Mark starts the day on Fox & Friends at 8:30am Eastern Time/ 5:30am Pacific.

~Enjoy a full hour of Steyn tomorrow, Friday, as Mark joins the ladies of "Outnumbered" starting at noon Eastern Time.

~and don't forget to watch the latest episode of The Mark Steyn Show.

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Mark's Most Wanted

  1. The Will of the West
  2. Civilizational Self-Loathers and Jackpot Jihadists
  3. CNN Investigative Unit Gets Out the Tire Iron
  4. Bollards of the Mind
  5. Men, Boys, and the Sesquicentennial Jackpot

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.