Azerbaijani Sunshine on CNN's Shoulder

On Wednesday night, Mark joined Tucker Carlson live on Fox News to discuss the frenzy over Donald Trump Jr's "collusion" with John Denver's former Australian publicist and a Russian "Crown prosecutor" - and Democrats' calls for Trump Junior to be prosecuted under the Treason Act. Click below to watch:

After Steyn's appearance, his old editor at The Wall Street Journal, Max Boot, came on to bemoan Tucker "yucking it up with Mark Steyn".

