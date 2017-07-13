Chancers and Honeytraps

On Thursday morning, Mark started the day with Steve, Ainsley and Brian on "Fox & Friends" discussing Ukrainian diplomats, Azerbaijani pop publicists, and the mysterious Russian lawyer the Obama Administration permitted to stay in the country for six months past her visa expiry date - all of whom figure in the latest round of the Collusion Tango. Mediaite reports:

At Fox & Friends, Thursday, operation Trump-Russia is a nothingburger was in high gear. Joining the usuals on the couch was colorful show regular Mark Steyn... He then went on to dismiss both Rob Goldstone as a "goofball, washed up music publicist' and his client, Aras Agalarov as a "z list oligarch" And that's why we always hit unmute when we see Steyn's ginger haired mane on our screens!

