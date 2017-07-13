Image

Chancers and Honeytraps

Steyn joins Steve, Ainsley and Brian on Fox & Friends

On Thursday morning, Mark started the day with Steve, Ainsley and Brian on "Fox & Friends" discussing Ukrainian diplomats, Azerbaijani pop publicists, and the mysterious Russian lawyer the Obama Administration permitted to stay in the country for six months past her visa expiry date - all of whom figure in the latest round of the Collusion Tango. Mediaite reports:

At Fox & Friends, Thursday, operation Trump-Russia is a nothingburger was in high gear. Joining the usuals on the couch was colorful show regular Mark Steyn...

He then went on to dismiss both Rob Goldstone as a "goofball, washed up music publicist' and his client, Aras Agalarov as a "z list oligarch"

And that's why we always hit unmute when we see Steyn's ginger haired mane on our screens!

Ginger-haired mania is not just for Mediaite reporters. Click below to watch the full interview:

Mark will be back on air tomorrow, Friday, with a brand-new SteynPost, and back on Fox for a full hour with the ladies of Outnumbered, live across America at 12 noon Eastern/9am Pacific.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club from Azerbaijan or anywhere else and you disagree with Mark, feel free to let us know in our comments section.

On Friday, enjoy a full hour of Steyn as Mark joins the ladies of "Outnumbered" starting at noon Eastern Time/ 9am Pacific

~and don't forget to watch the latest episode of The Mark Steyn Show.

