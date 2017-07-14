When the Insurance is the Catastrophe

On Friday Mark had the honor of being "Outnumbered" as the #OneLuckyGuy on the couch with Kennedy, Harris Faulkner, Meghan McCain and Marie Harf. Post-Obamacare health arrangements, the thickening plot of the "Russia investigation", the media elite's antipathy to faith, and the conservatism of the post-millennial generation were among the subjects under discussion. Mark enjoyed himself immensely, but thinks Harris came off considerably better than he did in this brutal close-up double-selfie:

It's fiesty #Friday on @OutnumberedFNC Mark Steyn as our #olg is fabulous. Our selfie looks like an awkward dance move? pic.twitter.com/BZWuI52DVv â€” HARRISFAULKNER (@HARRISFAULKNER) July 14, 2017

First up for analysis was health care. Click below to watch:

Next up came the latest developments in the "Russia investigation":

Later the subject turned to the bewilderment of CNN at the sight of evangelicals laying hands on President Trump. Click below to watch:

Tomorrow, Saturday, Steyn will be back on Fox News joining Shannon Bream as guests on this week's Greg Gutfeld Show, live coast to coast across America at 10pm Eastern/7pm Pacific. Speaking of TV, we'll have a brand new SteynPost for you on Monday. SteynPosts, our new poetry anthology and our other video content are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club.

As Mark explained when we launched the Club, membership isn't for all - but it's there to ensure our content remains available for all, around the planet - in print, audio, video, and even on stage occasionally, all around the world and perhaps changing a mind or two here and there. However, one advantage membership does bring is that you get to enjoy free range in our Comments section. So, if you disagree with anything Mark or Harris or Meghan said, please have at it below.

For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here.