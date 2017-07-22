Image

Mark Steyn

The Real Crime

by Mark Steyn
On Saturday morning, Mark started the day with Abby, Pete and Clayton on "Fox & Friends" discussing the latest inside and outside the White House:

The "selective leaks" of sensitive information that have plagued this administration are the real crime, Steyn said.

Mueller expanded the Russia probe this week to include Trump's personal finances, including a 2008 Florida real estate deal. The president hit back in a statement, saying the intrusion was beyond the intended scope of the probe.

The only interference in the 2016 presidential election was not by the Russians but by the "deep state, the permanent bureaucracy, the media, the Democrats, and half the Republican party, who have not accepted what happened on a Tuesday night in November and have determined to interfere with it."

Click below to watch - or if that doesn't display properly (as apparently it doesn't on some browsers) you can watch the full interview here:

