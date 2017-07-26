Dulles Does For Debbie

On Wednesday night, Mark joined Tucker Carlson live on Fox News to discuss the arrest of Debbie Wasserman Schultz's principal IT staffer while at Dulles Airport attempting to flee the country. As Steyn argued, this story has everything they've been looking for in the "Russia investigation" - except that it involves the wrong party:
Mark Steyn said all the aspects of "collusion" the Democrats and Robert Mueller are searching for regarding President Trump can be found in the ongoing story of a former IT staffer to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.).
