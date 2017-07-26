Dulles Does For Debbie by Mark Steyn

July 26, 2017 https://www.steynonline.com/7998/dulles-does-for-debbie On Wednesday night, Mark joined Tucker Carlson live on Fox News to discuss the arrest of Debbie Wasserman Schultz's principal IT staffer while at Dulles Airport attempting to flee the country. As Steyn argued, this story has everything they've been looking for in the "Russia investigation" - except that it involves the wrong party: Mark Steyn said all the aspects of "collusion" the Democrats and Robert Mueller are searching for regarding President Trump can be found in the ongoing story of a former IT staffer to Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Fla.). Click below to watch: On Thursday morning, Mark will be back on TV with Ainsley, Steve and Brian on "Fox & Friends", live across America at 8.30am Eastern/5.30am Pacific - and listen for him on the radio later this week, too. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you disagree with Mark or Tucker, feel free to dis-collude with their assessment and weigh in below. For more on membership of The Mark Steyn Club, see here. © 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

