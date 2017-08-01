Zip-A-Dee Akbar!

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on everything from Eastern European demographics to Trump Tweeting to North Korean nukes to the interminable interlocutory appeals of the Mann vs Steyn case.

We're still experimenting with different formats for these Clubland Q&As - print, audio, video - so let us know whether you like or dislike this version. We have fun in The Mark Steyn Club, so, if you're considering signing up, you can find out more info here.

I'll be back on the radio Wednesday with the great John Oakley live at 5pm Eastern on Toronto's AM640, and back on the telly with Tucker Carlson Wednesday night at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. And there'll be another episode of The Mark Steyn Show later this week.