Liberty and Immigration

Programming note: Mark will be on TV for much of Wednesday, starting the day with a full hour on one of his favorite shows, "Varney & Co" on Fox Business, live at 11am Eastern/8am Pacific. Later he returns to the Specialists on Fox News, across America at 5pm Eastern. After that, he closes out the night by keeping his midweek date with America's Number One cable news show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight", coast to coast at 8pm Eastern. We hope you'll tune in for one or two of that trio of appearances.

Further to last week's White House showdown between Stephen Miller and CNN's poetry correspondent, Mark shares a few more thoughts on how a Statue of Liberty became a statute of immigration. Click below to watch:

SteynPosts and The Mark Steyn Show are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are very grateful. Among the pleasures of membership is that you can enjoy our TV content in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you'd rather sample the above in non-visual form, please log-in here. We're excited to announce that our entire run of SteynPosts, starting with the very first edition, is now available in audio. You can find all those, plus some of the more memorable editions of The Mark Steyn Show, over in our Audio & Transcripts department.

Rush listeners may remember that Mark recently took a call from Natalie, a 15-year-old Steyn fan in Montana, who said she was saving up from her summer job to buy a Mark Steyn Club membership. Mark's cold, dead heart melted and he impulsively gave her a Club membership for her 16th birthday - which got him thinking that SteynOnline readers might also have friends or family members who'd appreciate a Steyn Club gift membership. So here it is.

You can order it now and have it delivered immediately or on a special date, such as a birthday or anniversary. Or you can print out our personalized welcome message, which is perfect for tucking inside a greeting card. If you're a current Steyn Club member yourself, don't forget to log-in first to enjoy special Club pricing on our gift memberships.

Steyn Club members can also hit the comment threads and tear Mark's arguments to pieces. So please log-in and fire away. If you haven't yet experienced the delights of The Mark Steyn Club, you'll find more information here.