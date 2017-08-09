Image

Pricing in the Nuking of Cleveland

It's a busy telly day for Mark this Wednesday. This afternoon he returns to "The Fox News Specialists", live at 5pm Eastern/2pm Pacific. Later he'll keep his midweek date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight", coast to coast at 8pm Eastern. But he started the day with a full hour on one of his favorite shows, "Varney & Co" on Fox Business. Stuart was as irrepressible as ever about the way the market had shrugged off the news from North Korea, and Mark gleefully chided him for "pricing in the nuking of Cleveland". However, they also addressed the situation rather more soberly. Click below to watch:

Also on today's show - the general uselessness of Mitch McConnell:

Mark also weighed in on teen idol Bernie Sanders:

After Nork nukes, Ditch Mitch, and Learn with Bern, there was some lighter fare on today's show that you can find here.

Speaking of Steyn on Camera, don't forget our brand new SteynPost, made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club.

As Mark explained when we launched the Club, membership isn't for all - but it's there to ensure our content remains available for all, out there in the world - in print, audio, video, and occasionally live on stage, too. However, one advantage membership does bring is that you get to enjoy free range in our Comments section. So, if you disagree with anything Mark said to Stuart, please have at it below.

For more information on The Mark Steyn Club and becoming a member, please see here.

