It's a busy telly day for Mark this Wednesday. This afternoon he returns to "The Fox News Specialists", live at 5pm Eastern/2pm Pacific. Later he'll keep his midweek date with "Tucker Carlson Tonight", coast to coast at 8pm Eastern. But he started the day with a full hour on one of his favorite shows, "Varney & Co" on Fox Business. Stuart was as irrepressible as ever about the way the market had shrugged off the news from North Korea, and Mark gleefully chided him for "pricing in the nuking of Cleveland". However, they also addressed the situation rather more soberly. Click below to watch:

Also on today's show - the general uselessness of Mitch McConnell:

.@MarkSteynOnline: "I'm so sick of listening to Mitch McConnell explain why nothing can be done." pic.twitter.com/kxEC0WDp5r â€” FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 9, 2017

Mark also weighed in on teen idol Bernie Sanders:

.@MarkSteynOnline: "The best thing [Bernie] ever did for teenagers...was when his wife ran that college into the ground and closed it down." pic.twitter.com/yBTqQ0Tunp â€” FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) August 9, 2017

After Nork nukes, Ditch Mitch, and Learn with Bern, there was some lighter fare on today's show that you can find here.

