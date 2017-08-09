Image

Mark Steyn

Who's the Crazy?

by Mark Steyn
Steyn on Fox

https://www.steynonline.com/8027/who-the-crazy

Programming note: Mark's mini-flurry of telly appearances continues. On Thursday morning, he'll start the day on the curvy couch over at "Fox & Friends", at 8.30am Eastern/5.30am Pacific. He'll close out the day guest-hosting America's top cable news show, "Tucker Carlson Tonight", live coast to coast at 8pm Eastern.

Thank you for your kind words about Mark's guest-hosting appearance on "The Fox News Specialists" on Wednesday. If Fox posts any video, we'll link to it. Meanwhile, Mark joined Brian Kilmeade to discuss the politico-media frenzy over the crazy leader nuclear saber-rattling, and no, they don't mean Kim Jong-Un:

Author Mark Steyn criticized the mainstream media for taking time to condemn President Trump's choice of words regarding the North Korean threat, while largely ignoring the threat itself.

"They're actually arguing about the president's rhetoric at a time when a government has made an explicit threat to nuke U.S. territory," Steyn said.

Click below to watch:

Join Mark for a full hour on America's Number One cable news show Thursday at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. f you prefer Steyn in audio, Mark Steyn Club members can now enjoy our video content without having to look at Mark. We've just added audio versions of Steyn's long-form interviews with Amity Shlaes on the Forgotten Man and Christopher Caldwell on the Islamization of Europe - and our entire archive of every single SteynPost can also be found over in our Audio & Transcripts section.

One advantage of being a member of The Mark Steyn Club is freeish rein in our comments section. So, if you take issue with what Steyn said on North Korea, then feel free to comment away below. For more information on the Club and becoming a member, please see here.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

Got a comment on a column? Drop a line to Mark's Mailbox.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

ON THE AIR

On Thursday, Mark starts the day on Fox & Friends on Fox News at 8:30am Eastern Time.

Later he joins Your World with Neil Cavuto at 4pm Eastern/ 1pm Pacific.

Finally, he returns to guest host for Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8pm Eastern/ 5pm Pacific.

~and don't forget to watch the latest episode of The Mark Steyn Show.

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Mark's Most Wanted

  1. Coup d'Ã©tat profond
  2. Bad Poems Make Verse Law
  3. Niche Demographics and the Abandoned Millions
  4. Press One to Sixty for English
  5. Pricing in the Nuking of Cleveland

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.