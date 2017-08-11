The Heil to Die On

Programming note: Steyn's attempt to earn a Lifetime Achievement Award for a 72-hour television career wraps up on Saturday with an appearance on "Watters' World", coast to coast across America on Fox News at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

Earlier, Mark spent two days this week with "The Fox News Specialists", although the only other person on the show both days was Kat Timpf, whom he always enjoys being on with.

On Friday's show, one of the topics Mark, Kat, Dr Gina, Lisa Boothe and Pete Hegseth chewed over was the termination by CNN of their only pro-Trump guy, Jeffrey Lord, for Tweeting two words of German. Here's what Mark had to say:

"I would put this in the 'our society is becoming too stupid to survive' file," Steyn said. "[Lord was] mocking an organization he regards as totalitarian." Steyn said Lord was expressing his outrage at Media Matters for targeting conservative hosts and their advertisers in a fascistic way, and thereby mocking Carusone as a Nazi. "It doesn't mean [Lord] is sitting in his basement dressed as an Obergruppenfuehrer playing Nazi," he said.

You can see the full video here.

Wednesday's show was devoted to North Korea, immigration and much more, with Mark picking a little bit of Glen Campbell right at the end. Somewhat less melodious was the subject of Mitch McConnell:

STEYN: No, I would like to wrap up the two great issues of our time. I would like to drop Mitch McConnell on the presidential palace in Pyongyang. And I would like whoever is running Kim Jong-un's nuclear program to be the Senate majority leader, because he gets things done in leaps and bounds. And that's the kind of guy we need. People are sick of hearing from the Republican side why nothing can be done... I don't know what Mitch McConnell and those guys do when they get to the Senate at nine in the morning and then they go home at five. What do they do all day?

You can find the full transcript here.

