Domestic Security Threats and Other Guests

Programming note: Steyn's instant three-day TV career comes juddering to a halt today, Saturday, with an appearance on "Watters' Worlld" with Jesse Watters, coast to coast on Fox News at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

On Friday night Mark sat in for Tucker Carlson for an hour of prime-time debate and analysis. Here are a few moments. He was honored to be joined by one of his favorite guests, Tammy Bruce. Click below to watch:

During Thursday night's show, while Steyn was on air with her, Dana Loesch was pronounced a "domestic security threat" by Representative Kathleen Rice, a Democrat Congresswoman from New York. Mark felt it was only fair to have Dana back on to respond to this outrageous targeting of a citizen by a powerful legislator:

Tucker always ends the week with a "Final Exam", where Fox's anchors and reporters compete to see who knows more about what's been happening. This Friday Mark played quizmaster on an America's Newsroom showdown as Shannon Bream took on Bill Hemmer:

We'll link to any more video if Fox posts it. Don't forget, if you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you disagree with Steyn or his guests, feel free to savage them in our comments section. For more on membership of The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and, if you're antipathetic to Mark but need a birthday present for the Steyn fan in your family, check out our new gift membership.

