Less Speech Leads to More Violence

August 17, 2017 https://www.steynonline.com/8040/less-speech-leads-to-more-violence On Wednesday night Mark joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss the post-Charlottesville decisions by Google, Facebook, PayPal and other de facto global monopolies to kick off so-called "haters" and narrow the bounds of acceptable discourse. Steyn did not find this an encouraging trend: "Freedom of speech enables you to argue for other freedoms, and that is the point of it," Steyn said. Steyn was reacting to Tucker Carlson's monologue regarding corporations and progressives censoring speech of offensive factions... "The less freedom of speech we have, the more we have what we saw over the weekend," he said. "All you can do is blow things up and shoot people." Click below to watch: On a related theme, here's Steyn from January on how the "dehumanizing" effect of identity politics leads inevitably to violence. There's more Steyn on screen before the week is out, as Mark answers questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world in another video edition of Mark's Mailbox. Another advantage of being a member of The Mark Steyn Club is freeish rein in our comments section. So, if you take issue with what Steyn said on free speech and social-media monopolies, then have at it and comment away below. For more information on the Club and becoming a member, please see here. © 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

