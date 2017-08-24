Law and Laughter, Promise and Presidents

We're proud to present a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show. These programs, along with SteynPosts, Tales for Our Time and much else at SteynOnline, are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are extremely grateful.
In this episode, Mark talks to F H Buckley, George Mason law professor and Trump family speechwriter, born in Saskatchewan but long resident in the United States. Professor Buckley discusses the themes of some of his books - The Way Back: Restoring the Promise of America, The Morality of Laughter, and The Once and Future King: The Rise of Crown Government in America. Buckley has some provocative thoughts on the path ahead for President Trump, and on the merits of the US and Canadian constitutions. Click below to watch:



Good evening Mark and Fellow Club Members, On August 11, 2017, Rush mentioned and linked to a piece by Professor Buckley from the Wall Street Journal, entitled, "How Trump Won, in Two Dimensions," Professor Buckley goes on to say, "The sweet spot in American politics is thus the upper-left quadrant of the double majority: economic liberals and social conservatives. It's the place where presidential elections are won, and the winner is usually going to be the candidate who's won't touch Social Security and who promises to nominate judges in the mold of Antonin Scalia. In other wordsâ€”Donald Trump." The links to the stories can be found at the bottom. While this may result in short-term success, I don't think this will be good for the country in the long-term. If free-market Conservatives can't win the presidency, I think we're in trouble. I say this, by the way, as someone who believes in Objectivism (the philosophy of Ayn Rand). I believe that Originalism is the best way to interpret the Constitution; free-markets benefit everyone; and "social issues" should not even be within the purview of the state, at any level. In other words, I probably fit in the opposite quadrant: economic "conservative" and social "liberal." In my opinion, this explains, not only why Donald Trump won the Presidential Election, but why he won the Republican nomination. I can understand Republicans being socially "Conservative" ( I used to be one), but I'm very concerned if Republicans are economic "liberals." I am interested in hearing your interview with Professor Buckley to see if he mentions how Trump won the presidency. Thanks for everything you do, Mark. Keep up the good work. Cheers! Peter G. Morales P.S. - I want to notify you, Mark, that I received today my copy of "The Clubbable Steyn," in the mail. It looks fantastic and I'm looking forward to reading it. https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2017/08/11/has-trump-found-the-sweet-spot-of-american-politics/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/how-trump-won-in-two-dimensions-1502320256 https://www.voterstudygroup.org/reports/2016-elections/political-divisions-in-2016-and-beyond