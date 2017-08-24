Law and Laughter, Promise and Presidents

We're proud to present a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show. These programs, along with SteynPosts, Tales for Our Time and much else at SteynOnline, are made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are extremely grateful.

In this episode, Mark talks to F H Buckley, George Mason law professor and Trump family speechwriter, born in Saskatchewan but long resident in the United States. Professor Buckley discusses the themes of some of his books - The Way Back: Restoring the Promise of America, The Morality of Laughter, and The Once and Future King: The Rise of Crown Government in America. Buckley has some provocative thoughts on the path ahead for President Trump, and on the merits of the US and Canadian constitutions. Click below to watch:

