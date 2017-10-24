An Impostor for the Profit of Another by Mark Steyn

A Clubman's Notes

October 24, 2017 https://www.steynonline.com/8214/an-impostor-for-the-profit-of-another Rassendyll returns to the moat at Zenda Tomorrow, Wednesday, I'll be keeping my weekly date with Tucker Carlson, live coast to coast at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific on Fox News. Hope you'll join us. Meanwhile, here's Episode Twelve of our nightly audio adventure, The Prisoner of Zenda - written by Anthony Hope in 1894 and a stirring tale of honor and duty. In tonight's episode, Rudolf Rassendyll resolves to act and rescue the King from the clutches of Black Michael. But the old Colonel is more cautious: Sapt shook his head over it. 'Why can't you wait?' he asked. 'The King may die...' A gleam came into old Sapt's eye. 'We should have Michael one way or the other then,' he chuckled; 'whereas if you go and are killed with the King, what will become of those of us who are left?' 'They will serve Queen Flavia,' said I, 'and I would to God I could be one of them.' A pause followed. Old Sapt broke it by saying sadly, yet with an unmeant drollery that set Fritz and me laughing: 'Why didn't old Rudolf the Third marry yourâ€”great-grandmother, was it?' 'Come,' said I, 'it is the King we are thinking about... I have been an impostor for the profit of another, but I will not be one for my own; and if the King is not alive and on his throne before the day of betrothal comes, I will tell the truth, come what may.' 'You shall go, lad,' said Sapt. And off they set. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Twelve of our serialization of The Prisoner of Zenda simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here. Founding Member John Wilson writes: Great entertainment! Mark, you could even add a little tag at the end of each episode 'No young women were molested in the production of this audio.' You could start the trend that is sure to sweep the nation. Well, there is certainly a difference between Rudolf Rassendyll's self-restraint and Harvey Weinstein's lack thereof. On the other hand, I do believe Weinstein chose all that upscale anglophile Oscar-bait stuff with Judi Dench, Meryl Streep et al precisely because it was the perfect cover. So he would have cast Madeleine Carroll as Flavia, and lunged at her anyway... ~Membership in The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but it helps support all our content - whether in print, audio or video - and keep it available for everyone, around the world. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Steyn Club member does come with a few other benefits: ~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, CDs and other items in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as yesterday's Clubland Q&A;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as SteynPosts and The Mark Steyn Show;

~My new quarterly newsletter The Clubbable Steyn, covering topics from rare Canadian flag designs to total civilizational collapse;

~Comment Club privileges;

~Our occasional series of video poetry and other specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world. To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our new Gift Membership. Please join me tomorrow for Part Thirteen of The Prisoner of Zenda. © 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.

No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises. If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section. receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list en Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here: Member Login Email:

Password:

Forgotten password? 1 Reader Comments