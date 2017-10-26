A Night of Intrigue

If you missed me with Tucker Carlson last night, the latest developments re Russia and the 2016 election have taken on such amazing twists that by comparison our nightly radio serial about an ordinary man impersonating a king seems considerably more plausible. The Prisoner of Zenda was written by Anthony Hope in 1894, and has never fallen out of favor. In Episode Fourteen our thrilling story nears its denouement, as Rudolf Rassendyll prepares to rescue the rightful monarch of Ruritania. But inside the castle many plots are afoot:

The noise continued, but none of the rest seemed to heed it. Their attention was chained by what now happened before their eyes. The group of servants parted and a woman staggered on to the bridge. Antoinette de Mauban was in a loose white robe, her dark hair streamed over her shoulders, her face was ghastly pale, and her eyes gleamed wildly in the light of the torches. In her shaking hand she held a revolver, and, as she tottered forward, she fired it at Rupert Hentzau.

Does Mme de Mauban find her target? If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club you can hear Part Fourteen of our serialization of The Prisoner of Zenda simply by clicking here and logging-in. All previous episodes can be found here. Founder Member William Tomlinson writes:

Mark, after each episode, Donna and I agree on one thing ... we are sad it came to an end. Until tomorrow then. We are delighted to be in the club.

Thank you, William. And indeed: until tomorrow - and Part Fifteen of The Prisoner of Zenda.

~Membership in The Mark Steyn Club is not for everyone, but it helps support all our content - whether in print, audio or video - and keeps it available for everyone, around the world. And, aside from Tales for Our Time, being a Steyn Club member does come with a few other benefits:

~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, CDs and other items in the Steyn store;

~The opportunity to engage in live Q&A sessions with yours truly, such as our Clubland Q&A, and next week's video edition of Mark's Mailbox;

~Transcript and audio versions of our video content, such as SteynPosts and The Mark Steyn Show;

~My new quarterly newsletter The Clubbable Steyn, covering topics from rare Canadian flag designs to total civilizational collapse;

~Comment Club privileges;

~Our occasional series of video poetry and other specials;

~Advance booking for my live appearances around the world;

~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;

~and the opportunity to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the world.

To become a member of The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and don't forget our new Gift Membership. Please join me tomorrow for Part Fifteen of The Prisoner of Zenda.