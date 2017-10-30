Image

Mark Steyn

Thumbs on the Scales of Justice

by Mark Steyn
Clubland Q&A

https://www.steynonline.com/8226/thumbs-on-the-scales-of-justice

Audio Recording

If you missed our livestream Clubland Q&A earlier today, here's the action replay. Simply click above for an hour of my answers to questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the planet on a variety of subjects, from Paul Manafort turning himself in to Kevin Spacey coming out, and the sudden collapse of his House of Cards. In between we addressed the demographics of Sydney, Quebec's niqab ban, and whether or not there'll be a Mark Steyn Christmas Show this year. (On that last point, I mentioned that our pal Patsy Gallant, who was on The Mark Steyn Show earlier this year, will be singing Piaf live at the Jazz Bistro in Toronto next week. More details here.)

I didn't get to all your questions, so I'll pick up a few unanswered ones for our next video edition of Mark's Mailbox. We're still experimenting with different versions for these Clubland Q&As - print, audio, video - and it's important to us to know whether you approve or disapprove of this format. We like to have fun in The Mark Steyn Club, so, if you're considering signing up, for the full year or a trial quarter, you can find out more info here - and don't forget, for any Steyn fans among your loved ones, our new gift membership.

Meanwhile, I'll be back on the air tomorrow, Tuesday, for a special bonus edition of our series Tales for Our Time, and if you're in the mood for a bit of telly, I'll be keeping my midweek date with Tucker Carlson live on Fox News at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific on Wednesday.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. How to Steele an Election
  2. Collusion Exclusion
  3. The Blair Witch Project
  4. The Rubber Hits the Road
  5. Blueberry Hill

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.