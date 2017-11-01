"Muslims Fear Backlash from Tomorrow's Terror Attack" by Mark Steyn

Steyn on Fox

November 1, 2017 https://www.steynonline.com/8231/muslims-fear-backlash-from-tomorrow-terror-attack On Wednesday night I kept my midweek date with Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss the politico-media framing of the latest Islamic terror attack. From Media-ite: On Wednesday night, Tucker Carlson and Mark Steyn slammed NBC News for a headline they put out hours after the terrorist attack in New York City. That's because their stupid headline was ringing twelve-year-old bells. But Media-ite pretended to be shocked by my objection to it: "NBC's headline is actually saying, 'We care more about a hypothetical attack on Muslims that never comes, we care more about that than, say, for example the five dead Argentines being scraped off the pavement in lower Manhattan,'" Steyn said. "And that is actually a narcissistic and decadent intrusion upon the real news story... "I don't know where they are having dinner tonight, but let's say Cuomo and De Blasio, whatever restaurant you are in- if you walked in and yelled "Allahu akbar," they would dive under the table like everybody else," Steyn insisted. "They understand the distinction but they are committed to framing this issue in a way that assures there will never be strategic clarity about what is going on." Click below to watch: I thought Governor Cuomo's remarks about New Yorkers' "resilience" - for going to work and going to school today - in particularly poor taste when five Argentines are going home in coffins. The dead had been enjoying a 30th anniversary school reunion, so the slaughter has not only blown a hole in their friends' future but also in their past, in all the school reunions to come with the classmates who aren't there. Nevertheless, Cuomo is just applying the same repulsive strategy seen in Paris and London and Manchester, dignifying as "resilience" what is really an enfeebled passivity no better than the Eloi in H G Wells' The Time Machine, who even as their neighbors are stolen by the Morlocks in the night forget them instantly and gather in the dawn to dance and arrange flowers as if nothing has happened. Free peoples need to recover some righteous anger, or they will lose their futures - and deserve to. If you're a Mark Steyn Club member, feel free to disagree in the comments below. If you prefer me in audio only, please check out our bonus Tale for Our Time by Rudyard Kipling - or join me Thursday afternoon at 5pm Eastern with the great John Oakley on Toronto's AM640. ~The Mark Steyn Club helps fund much of what we do here at SteynOnline and around the world. 