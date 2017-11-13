Dancing with the Sauds

Mark spent an hour of his weekend with Kat Timpf, Tyrus and Dave Rubin on "The Greg Gutfeld Show". The conversation ran the gamut from Rand Paul and Donna Brazile to the belated dawn of the flying-taxi era. You can watch Steyn and his colleagues' thoughts on the Democrat Party post-2016 infighting here.

Meanwhile, here's the opening of the show. Greg Gutfeld marks the first anniversary of Donald J Trump's victory in the presidential election, and then Mark & Co contribute a few thoughts of their own. Click below to watch:

You can find a few more moments from the show here - and Mark's own Trump anniversary piece is here. Speaking of the President, on Wednesday the great survivor of the Trump Administration, Kellyanne Conway, will be honored with Steyn at the Independent Women's Forum annual awards gala in Washington. If you're in the vicinity of the DC Swamp and would like to attend, please click here and enjoy a special discount on the ticket price by entering the promo code STEYN at the bottom of the ticket information box.

It was a busy weekend at SteynOnline. For Veterans Day and Remembrance Day, Mark presented a film for the season and some thoughts on the first November 11th after September 11th. On live television, he shared some perspective on Trump in Vietnam and hit the iceberg with an over-extended Titanic analogy. And he tipped his hat to the 60th birthday of the Beatles' only showtune. If you were busy with armistice observances over the weekend and missed all that, we hope you'll check out one or two of those pieces. If you prefer Steyn in non-visual form, he'll be launching a brand new audio adventure this Friday in our series Tales for Our Time.

