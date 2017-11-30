A Profound Miscarriage of Justice

On Thursday night Mark joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News. A few moments before airtime, the Kate Steinle verdict came through, and they switched their topic to cover the breaking news: Two years ago Miss Steinle was shot dead while walking with her father in San Francisco. There is no dispute about either the weapon that killed her or the man in whose posssession it was. Yet a sanctuary-city jury acquitted him. Click below to watch: If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you disagree, feel free to shred him in the comments. What is the Mark Steyn Club? Well, aside from offering access to the comments section, it's an Audio Book of the Month Club - or, if you prefer, a radio-serial club: The second half of our Scott Fitzgerald double-bill starts tomorrow, Friday evening, and we think you'll enjoy it. The Steyn Club is also a discussion group of lively people around the world on the great questions of our time - from war and politics to faith and demography. It's a video poetry and live music club. We don't (yet) have a clubhouse, but we do have a newsletter and other benefits. And, if you've got some kith or kin who might like the sound of all that and more, for this holiday season only we have a special Christmas Gift Membership that includes a welcome gift of a handsome Steyn hardback or a CD set personally autographed by Mark. More details here.

