Mark Steyn

Image

The Toxic Cutie

Steyn on the Oakley Show

https://www.steynonline.com/8307/the-toxic-cutie

On Wednesday afternoon Steyn checked in with John Oakley on Toronto's AM640 to talk about Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the FBI's collusion with the Democrats, and a rare Canadian outpost of the pervnado sweeping across America. Click below to listen:

Steyn will be back in audio with a special seasonal Tale for Our Time starting tomorrow, Friday, and with one of our worldwide Clubland Q&As, live around the planet next week. He'll be back on camera this evening, Thursday, with Tucker Carlson on Fox News, live at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific - and he has a brand new SteynPost on Lindsay Shepherd and Wilfrid Laurier University. SteynPosts is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful.

For more information on the Club and becoming a member, please see here - and don't forget our limited-time-only Christmas Gift Membership, which includes a personally autographed book or CD set from Mark. Also, for members and non-members alike, this year's Steynamite Christmas special offers.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

ON THE AIR

On Thursday, Mark returns to Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News at 8pm Eastern Time/ 5pm Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. A Land of Mini-Coups
  2. The Girl in the Swimming Pool
  3. Repealing the Executive Branch
  4. Feral Cats, Bloated Carcasses, and Doilies
  5. Comedy and Tragedy

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.