Stabbers and Trouser-Droppers

On Thursday night Steyn joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss the political fortunes of John Conyers, Dean of the House of Representatives and sexual predator, and the various progeny who wish to succeed to his seat. Mark was preceded by Melanie Sloan, one of Conyers' victims, talking about a young intern who, upon refusing the Congressman's advances, was implicitly threatened that she might meet the fate of murdered intern Chandra Levy. Tucker then turned to the next Conyers likely to hold the seat, John Conyers III. Click below to watch: If you prefer Mark in non-video, tomorrow, Friday, he'll be starting a special seasonal edition of our monthly audio adventure, Tales for Our Time. Tales for Our Time and much of our other content is made possible through the support of members of The Mark Steyn Club, for which we are profoundly grateful. What is the Mark Steyn Club? Well, as mentioned above, it's an Audio Book of the Month Club - or, if you prefer, a radio-serial club. The Steyn Club is also a discussion group of lively people around the world on the great questions of our time (Mark will be hosting another live Clubland Q&A this Monday at 5pm US Eastern Time). And it's a video poetry and live music club. We don't (yet) have a clubhouse, but we do have a newsletter and other benefits. And, if you've got some kith or kin who might like the sound of all that and more, for this holiday season only we have a special Christmas Gift Membership that includes a welcome gift of a handsome Steyn hardback or a CD set personally autographed by Mark. More details here.

