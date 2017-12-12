On Monday night I joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss, in the wake of the incompetent Bangladeshi jihadist in Manhattan, the more advanced state of Islamization in Sweden and elsewhere - and the inability of Europeans even to discuss the subject honestly. Click below to watch:

It's obviously something I've talked about before: As I said to Tucker, it's the biggest story of our time - and yet the media and political class still deny there's any story at all. The indefatigable Giulio Meotti writes:

For years, most of the media and analysts dismissed the claim as alarmist and racist. "Dispelling the myth of Eurabia", sniffed a major Newsweek cover. Not many had the courage to sound an alarm. The great Arabist scholar, Bernard Lewis, sent out a warning more than a decade ago that Europe would turn Muslim by the end of this century, and dissolve into "part of the Arab West, the Maghreb". The late scholar Fouad Ajami also cautioned that "Europe is host to a war between order and its enemies, fueled by demography"; and the Italian writer Oriana Fallaci imagined a continent with "the minarets in place of the bell-towers, with the burka in place of the mini-skirt". Mark Steyn explained that "the future belongs to Islam" with an "enfeebled" West in a "semi Islamified Europe".

I felt rather lonely reading that. Dr Ajami and La Fallaci are both dead, and Bernard is a hale 101. I wonder if those younger will even miss what they have lost.

