Cold Roast and a Sir Roger de Coverley

Meanwhile, for those who prefer me in non-visual form, here we go with Part Four of our brand new Tale for Our Time - my serialization of Charles Dickens' seasonal classic A Christmas Carol. In tonight's episode Ebenezer Scrooge revisits his younger self, and comes to see all the squandered opportunities of his life:

Scrooge and the Ghost again stood side by side in the open air. "My time grows short," observed the Spirit. "Quick!" This was not addressed to Scrooge, or to any one whom he could see, but it produced an immediate effect. For again Scrooge saw himself. He was older now; a man in the prime of life. His face had not the harsh and rigid lines of later years; but it had begun to wear the signs of care and avarice. There was an eager, greedy, restless motion in the eye, which showed the passion that had taken root, and where the shadow of the growing tree would fall. He was not alone, but sat by the side of a fair young girl in a mourning-dress: in whose eyes there were tears, which sparkled in the light that shone out of the Ghost of Christmas Past.

Who is she?

Thank you, Mark. This is Mrs. B's favorite Christmas tale. I'm always trying to find new versions to show her, and this will save me for this year.

Happy to oblige, Bob.

