Alone Again, Naturally

On Thursday night I joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss the latest developments in what The New York Post calls the ongoing Pervnado, which is now ending not only careers but lives. Mediaite was struck by this moment:

"I think occasionally, 'Do I really want to be alone with a female employee now?'" Steyn declared, leading Fox News host Tucker Carlson to utter "I think that all the time."

Gretchen Carlson (no relation) didn't care for the cuts of our jibs:

While we're at it - wtf would be the concern 30 years later if u had a normal meeting w/ a woman alone? U would know if u did something off limits.

With respect, it's not about off-limits or on-limits: A doctor has a third party with him in the examination room not because he's feeling randy but for self-protection. That's the world we're moving towards in other fields of employment.

Heigh-ho. At this year's office Christmas party I'm going to stand in the far corner and hit on myself until everybody's gone home. Click below to watch the full segment:

Over at Powerline, John Hinderaker has some thoughts on my "Russia" round-up, and then adds this:

Finally, if you aren't regularly reading SteynOnline, you are missing out on a lot of fun as well as a great deal of insight.

Likewise John re Powerline. I miss the collegiality of the old pre-"social media" Internet: Aside from periodically driving their targets to suicide, Facebook and Twitter have made the web a lot more homogenized and boring.

