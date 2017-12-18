Mueller Discredits Himself

On Monday evening Mark joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss the latest developments in Robert Mueller's "Russia investigation". Click below to watch:
Mark will be back with Tucker on Thursday. If you prefer Steyn in non-visual form, on Wednesday he'll be joining the great John Oakley at Toronto's AM640 live at 5pm Eastern.
~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, including a Christmas movie that's oddly timely as the Pervnado sweeps on - Billy Wilder's The Apartment. We also presented a seasonal live-performance edition of our Song of the Week, and the concluding episodes of Mark's latest audio entertainment, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, plus a whimsical postscript.
A broader concern is that the Democrats are not acting like a traditional political party but rather like a bureaucracy's insiders' lobby. They are trying to bring Trump down using the deep state as if they did not have a credible successor for the White House in 2020.
Maybe they don't.
The echoes of Hilary's whining blaming, and shaming have only recently begun to die away. So I peek out to see who's new on the block and ... nobody, really. In a couple of weeks, it will be 2018 and I am still hearing the fading echoes of Hillary whining...
For a number of reasons, this is not good. If Dem voters really want to get rid of Trump, they had better wean themselves off the Russian Connection and field some credible alternatives. Unless they think that most voters hate Trump so much that they'd take just any sentient being in his place. Don't bet on it. Things just aren't that bad, folks.