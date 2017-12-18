Mueller Discredits Himself

On Monday evening Mark joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News to discuss the latest developments in Robert Mueller's "Russia investigation". Click below to watch:

Mark will be back with Tucker on Thursday. If you prefer Steyn in non-visual form, on Wednesday he'll be joining the great John Oakley at Toronto's AM640 live at 5pm Eastern.

~We had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, including a Christmas movie that's oddly timely as the Pervnado sweeps on - Billy Wilder's The Apartment. We also presented a seasonal live-performance edition of our Song of the Week, and the concluding episodes of Mark's latest audio entertainment, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, plus a whimsical postscript. If you were tied up with Christmas shopping this weekend, we hope you'll want to play catch up with one or two of those offerings. Alternatively, if you've yet to hear any of Mark's Dickensian serialization, you can always go back to the beginning and enjoy it throughout this pre-Christmas week. Patrick Keel, a first-weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club, writes:

Your take on the Dickens classic is superb. I have thoroughly enjoyed every episode. Thank you for a wonderful Christmas gift. God bless us, everyone!

If you're still seeking a great Christmas gift for a loved one, over at the Steyn store there are bargains galore in our Steynamite Christmas Specials. Oh, and we're a convivial band in The Mark Steyn Club, so, if you fancy signing up a chum for our limited-time-only Christmas Gift Membership, it includes your choice of a handsome hardback book or CD set personally autographed by yours truly. More on that here.