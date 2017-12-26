Image

Mark Steyn

None Dare Call It Trees, Son

Tucker Carlson Tonight

https://www.steynonline.com/8350/none-dare-call-it-trees-son

On Tuesday night Mark sat in for Tucker Carlson for a full hour of Boxing Day debate and analysis. First up was President Trump's latest pushback against the "Russia investigation" and its reliance on Christopher Steele's "dirty dossier". Click below to watch:

Later in the show Mark addressed the biggest story of the year - California's racist trees:

Andrew Hirsch adds:

Mark,

As a conservative who escaped from Palm Springs earlier this year I have been so interested in the Racist Trees. (My leaving and that of two others made the front page of The Desert Sun.) Sadly missing from reports is that golf balls are white. Most certainly another oppressive situation that the five Socialists on the Palm Springs City council need to address...

As Lawrence O'Donnell said on MSNBC back in the Obama era, "golf" is a racist dog whistle. Speaking of which, Nell Daly joined Steyn to discuss whether the latest racist dog whistle is ..."Merry Christmas":

We'll link to any more video if Fox posts it. Mark will be back guest-hosting for Tucker on Wednesday night at 8pm Eastern. Before that he'll be spending a full hour with Stuart Varney on Fox Business live at 11am Eastern/8am Pacific. We hope you'll tune in for one or other of his appearances, or maybe both.

Don't forget, if you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you disagree with Mark or his guests, feel free to savage him or them in our comments section. For more on membership of The Mark Steyn Club, see here - and, if you're antipathetic to Mark but need a belated Boxing Day present for the Steyn fan in your family, check out our Steyn Club Gift Membership - or our SteynOnline gift certificates, starting at $25.

© 2017 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Comment on this item

Submission of reader comments is restricted to Mark Steyn Club members only. If you are not yet a member, please click here to join. If you are already a member, please log in here:

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List

ON THE AIR

On Wednesday Mark joins Stuart Varney for a full hour live at 11am Eastern on Fox Business, and then guest-hosts "Tucker Carlson Tonight" coast to coast on Fox News at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific.

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Statistics We Weren't Allowed to Know
  2. We Are the Bollards
  3. Justin in Ethicsland
  4. The Great Brain Drain
  5. Christmas Day with Mark and Friends

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image