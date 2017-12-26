None Dare Call It Trees, Son

On Tuesday night Mark sat in for Tucker Carlson for a full hour of Boxing Day debate and analysis. First up was President Trump's latest pushback against the "Russia investigation" and its reliance on Christopher Steele's "dirty dossier". Click below to watch:

Later in the show Mark addressed the biggest story of the year - California's racist trees:

Andrew Hirsch adds:

Mark, As a conservative who escaped from Palm Springs earlier this year I have been so interested in the Racist Trees. (My leaving and that of two others made the front page of The Desert Sun.) Sadly missing from reports is that golf balls are white. Most certainly another oppressive situation that the five Socialists on the Palm Springs City council need to address...

As Lawrence O'Donnell said on MSNBC back in the Obama era, "golf" is a racist dog whistle. Speaking of which, Nell Daly joined Steyn to discuss whether the latest racist dog whistle is ..."Merry Christmas":

Mark will be back guest-hosting for Tucker on Wednesday night at 8pm Eastern. Before that he'll be spending a full hour with Stuart Varney on Fox Business live at 11am Eastern/8am Pacific.

