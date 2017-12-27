Bouncing Along

Programming note: Tonight, Wednesday, Mark returns to guest-host "Tucker Carlson Tonight", live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. Tomorrow, Thursday, he'll be behind the Golden EIB Microphone sitting in for Rush on America's Number One radio show.

On Wednesday morning Steyn started the day on one of his favorite shows, "Varney & Company" on Fox Business. Charles Payne was in for Stuart Varney, and he didn't have a lot of Company, but Mark did his best to cover various topics from the UN to food stamps. Here's one moment from the show:

Later they turned their attention to New York mayor Bill de Blasio and the company he keeps (in his head):

.@MarkSteynOnline reacts to NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio comparing himself to Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, and even Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/FA7zjPjxdX â€” Varney & Co. (@Varneyco) December 27, 2017

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with me or Charles, then have at it in our comments section. We have fun in The Mark Steyn Club: you can join for the full year or sign up for an experimental three months. For more info, please see here - and, for those in need of a belated Christmas Bank Holiday Wednesday surprise for a loved one, don't forget our Steyn Club Gift Membership - or our SteynOnline gift certificates, starting at $25.