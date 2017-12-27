Image

Mark Steyn

Bouncing Along

Steyn on "Varney & Company"

Programming note: Tonight, Wednesday, Mark returns to guest-host "Tucker Carlson Tonight", live across America at 8pm Eastern/5pm Pacific. Tomorrow, Thursday, he'll be behind the Golden EIB Microphone sitting in for Rush on America's Number One radio show.

On Wednesday morning Steyn started the day on one of his favorite shows, "Varney & Company" on Fox Business. Charles Payne was in for Stuart Varney, and he didn't have a lot of Company, but Mark did his best to cover various topics from the UN to food stamps. Here's one moment from the show:

Later they turned their attention to New York mayor Bill de Blasio and the company he keeps (in his head):

